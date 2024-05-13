Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VBK. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 209.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

VBK traded up $2.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $253.47. 26,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,614. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $195.63 and a 12-month high of $262.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.92. The company has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

