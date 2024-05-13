S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Acquired by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 58.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 18.5% during the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its position in S&P Global by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 3,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $1,644,000. Finally, Aspiriant LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $398,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.89.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $433.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,283. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $422.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $422.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $340.49 and a 1-year high of $461.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.