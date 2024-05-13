BNP Paribas Financial Markets Buys 370,859 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 297.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 495,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370,859 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $33,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,362,000. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth $408,000. Zevin Asset Management LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 129,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everpar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth approximately $742,000. 20.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of AZN traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.32. 402,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,224,750. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $60.47 and a 1-year high of $77.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.53 and a 200 day moving average of $66.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $239.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.47.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.07 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 13.30%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

