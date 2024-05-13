BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $29.04 Million Stock Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 126.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,937,357 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,080,009 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Lyft were worth $29,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Lyft by 685.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,916 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. a16z Perennial Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Lyft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lyft by 129.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Lyft by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,588 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 283.4% during the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 5,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ LYFT traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $17.09. 2,202,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,337,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.70. Lyft, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $20.82.
In other news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 15,724 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $275,327.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,204,071 shares in the company, valued at $21,083,283.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 15,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $275,327.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,204,071 shares in the company, valued at $21,083,283.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Kristin Sverchek sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $61,250.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 60,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,615. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 280,526 shares of company stock worth $5,358,031. 3.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on LYFT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Lyft from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lyft from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.70.
Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.
