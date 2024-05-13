Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,249 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 5.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 2.7% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 33,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 14.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,409,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,555,000 after acquiring an additional 174,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $1,279,000. 78.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,193. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a one year low of $23.53 and a one year high of $37.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $288.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.82 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 9.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Donald R. Kimble bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.13 per share, with a total value of $245,910.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,582 shares in the company, valued at $266,355.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AUB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

