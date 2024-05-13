Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Position Decreased by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets reduced its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 306,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 66,925 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.13% of Xylem worth $35,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. AtonRa Partners lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 4,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Xylem by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in Xylem by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 31,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Xylem by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 3,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In other Xylem news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $122,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,682.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of Xylem stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $142.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,129. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $87.59 and a one year high of $143.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.33.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on XYL shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Xylem from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Xylem from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.70.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

