ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) by 112.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,156,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 613,063 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 1.78% of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF worth $37,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARKG. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 65.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000.

Get ARK Genomic Revolution ETF alerts:

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ARKG traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,442,329 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.71 and a 200 day moving average of $28.37.

About ARK Genomic Revolution ETF

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.