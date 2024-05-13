BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $31.43 Million Stock Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 53.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 455,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,541 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.33% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $31,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 910,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,796,000 after purchasing an additional 24,707 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 15,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 6,318 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $474,734.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,908 shares in the company, valued at $894,767.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 14,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.49, for a total transaction of $1,030,671.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,951.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 6,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $474,734.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,767.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,741 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,795. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of LSCC stock traded up $0.51 on Monday, hitting $70.06. 102,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,109,995. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.64. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $51.96 and a one year high of $98.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 44.58, a P/E/G ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.41.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $170.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.15 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LSCC shares. Benchmark increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.09.

Get Our Latest Report on LSCC

About Lattice Semiconductor

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.