BNP Paribas Financial Markets Raises Stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 110.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 797,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 419,322 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.16% of Baxter International worth $30,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,797 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,222 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Baxter International by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Baxter International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Baxter International from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen cut Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baxter International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.73.

Baxter International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAX traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 663,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,771,752. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.98 and a 200-day moving average of $38.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.64. Baxter International Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.01 and a 12 month high of $50.21.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.31%.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

