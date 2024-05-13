BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $32.35 Million Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets reduced its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,450 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 74,367 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in PulteGroup were worth $32,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 335.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 3,463.6% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

PHM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.73.

Shares of PHM traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $117.76. 213,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,779,583. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.62. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $121.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

PulteGroup announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.41%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

