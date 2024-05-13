CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 47.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 426,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 136,457 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in CBRE Group were worth $39,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 190.6% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total value of $2,305,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,164,323.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $1,121,307.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,947,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total transaction of $2,305,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,164,323.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,592 shares of company stock worth $3,675,752 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Trading Down 1.0 %

CBRE Group stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $89.32. The stock had a trading volume of 164,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,390. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.63 and a twelve month high of $98.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.58.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 3.06%. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CBRE Group

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

