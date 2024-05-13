Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a drop of 58.3% from the April 15th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 2,902.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $312,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $613,000. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter.
Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
NASDAQ USMC traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $51.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,991. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $39.92 and a 1-year high of $51.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.47 and its 200 day moving average is $48.00.
Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend
Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.
