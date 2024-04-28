State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $3.01 Million Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,678 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.08% of Diodes worth $3,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Diodes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Diodes by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 243,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,598,000 after buying an additional 38,008 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Diodes by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 80,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,519,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Diodes by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Diodes from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Diodes from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Diodes from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total transaction of $413,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,934,458.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 3,400 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total transaction of $228,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,234.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 6,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total value of $413,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,492 shares in the company, valued at $18,934,458.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,900 shares of company stock worth $1,774,570. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIOD opened at $72.68 on Friday. Diodes Incorporated has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $97.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.72 and its 200 day moving average is $70.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.46.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Diodes had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $322.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Diodes’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

