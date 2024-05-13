Versor Investments LP Sells 11,386 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Versor Investments LP decreased its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 79.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,885 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,386 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Lennar were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LEN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Lennar by 6,297.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 662,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,706,000 after purchasing an additional 651,924 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,501,257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $168,486,000 after buying an additional 484,056 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Lennar by 5.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,544,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $734,477,000 after purchasing an additional 366,983 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Lennar by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 354,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,866,000 after purchasing an additional 174,981 shares during the period. Finally, Akaris Global Partners LP bought a new position in Lennar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,016,000. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lennar from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Lennar from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.88.

Lennar Stock Up 0.2 %

LEN traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $163.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,007,444. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.25 and its 200-day moving average is $147.56. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $102.90 and a 1 year high of $172.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.55.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.59%. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 14.46 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennar

In related news, Director Amy Banse bought 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $157.00 per share, for a total transaction of $247,275.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,863. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

