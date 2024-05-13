Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Stock Holdings Lowered by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP reduced its position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,383 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 139.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 35.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 46.5% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises Stock Performance

Werner Enterprises stock traded up $0.51 on Monday, hitting $37.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,197. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.06. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $47.27.

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.14). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $769.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 42.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WERN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.83.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

