Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35,970 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $13,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 348.2% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock traded down $0.31 on Monday, hitting $90.95. 142,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,557,699. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.32. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.49 and a 1 year high of $96.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.69 billion, a PE ratio of 45.40, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.40.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 12.57%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total transaction of $3,131,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,326.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total value of $3,131,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,326.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 7,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $667,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 293,011 shares of company stock worth $26,374,789 in the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on IR. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com lowered Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.82.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

