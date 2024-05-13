Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 10,114 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,114 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.06% of Cboe Global Markets worth $11,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mount Lucas Management LP purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at $2,703,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $401,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 847,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,274,000 after buying an additional 16,224 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth $1,042,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, EVP Dave Howson sold 5,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.96, for a total value of $995,001.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,285,448.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

CBOE traded down $1.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $181.06. 587,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,231. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The company has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.33 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $181.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.49.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $502.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBOE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $199.00 price target (down previously from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $197.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cboe Global Markets

About Cboe Global Markets

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.