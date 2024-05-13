Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 58.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,592 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ferguson were worth $12,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Ferguson by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferguson by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in Ferguson by 5.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Ferguson by 0.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ferguson by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FERG stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $221.49. 21,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,089,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $213.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.75. The company has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.27. Ferguson plc has a 1 year low of $142.27 and a 1 year high of $224.86.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.08). Ferguson had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Ferguson’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is currently 36.74%.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

