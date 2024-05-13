Versor Investments LP Buys Shares of 9,000 EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in EPR Properties by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in EPR Properties in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on EPR Properties from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.05.

EPR Properties Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of EPR stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.94. 18,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,680. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $39.65 and a 12-month high of $49.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 8.45 and a quick ratio of 8.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.64.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 168.47%.

EPR Properties Profile

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

