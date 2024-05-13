F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 470.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,876 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,275 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.12% of F5 worth $12,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in F5 by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,812,095 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $292,001,000 after buying an additional 212,784 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of F5 by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 748,118 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $120,552,000 after acquiring an additional 44,758 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of F5 by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 709,879 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $114,390,000 after purchasing an additional 43,704 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in F5 by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 497,631 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $89,066,000 after purchasing an additional 9,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in F5 by 203.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 484,516 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $78,052,000 after purchasing an additional 324,886 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 alerts:

F5 Stock Up 0.2 %

FFIV stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $171.93. The company had a trading volume of 10,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,351. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $184.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.87. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14. F5, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.29 and a 1-year high of $199.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The network technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.03. F5 had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FFIV. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of F5 from $204.00 to $182.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of F5 from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 target price (down from $187.00) on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of F5 from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on F5

Insider Activity

In other F5 news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.31, for a total value of $91,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,886,789.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other F5 news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.31, for a total value of $91,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,886,789.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total transaction of $142,568.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,504 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,385.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,651 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,608 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

F5 Profile

(Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.