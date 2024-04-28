Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Sells 149 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI decreased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 33,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $428,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:DUK opened at $97.71 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $100.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.77.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.62.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

