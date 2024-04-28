Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $19.07

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.07 and traded as low as $18.71. Shin-Etsu Chemical shares last traded at $18.72, with a volume of 1,836,911 shares traded.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.10. The company has a market capitalization of $74.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.27.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 21.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shin-Etsu Chemical

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. provides infrastructure, electronics, and functional materials in Japan. It is also involved in processing and specialized related services. The company operates through Infrastructure Materials; Electronics Materials; Functional Materials; and Processing and Specialized Services segments.

