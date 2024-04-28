Short Interest in Xiao-I Co. (NASDAQ:AIXI) Decreases By 20.9%

Xiao-I Co. (NASDAQ:AIXI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,700 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the March 31st total of 212,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Xiao-I Stock Performance
Xiao-I stock opened at $1.28 on Friday. Xiao-I has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $10.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.97.
About Xiao-I
