Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. cut its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PFXF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.37. The stock had a trading volume of 318,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,120. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.21. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $15.58 and a 1 year high of $18.07.

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

