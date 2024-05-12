CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.
CB Financial Services has raised its dividend by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. CB Financial Services has a dividend payout ratio of 44.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CB Financial Services to earn $2.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.5%.
CB Financial Services Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of CB Financial Services stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.53. 1,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,715. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. CB Financial Services has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $27.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.76 and a 200-day moving average of $22.47.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Stock Report on CBFV
About CB Financial Services
CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CB Financial Services
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for CB Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.