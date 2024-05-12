CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

CB Financial Services has raised its dividend by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. CB Financial Services has a dividend payout ratio of 44.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CB Financial Services to earn $2.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.5%.

CB Financial Services Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CB Financial Services stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.53. 1,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,715. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. CB Financial Services has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $27.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.76 and a 200-day moving average of $22.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on CBFV shares. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of CB Financial Services in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down from $26.00) on shares of CB Financial Services in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CB Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

