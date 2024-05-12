Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.07-0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of down 3-4% to ~$1.37-1.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.35 billion.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.59. 3,883,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,052,684. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52-week low of $13.62 and a 52-week high of $30.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.74 and a 200-day moving average of $22.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.05.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 1.77%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued a sell rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret & Co. currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.90.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

