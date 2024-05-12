Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

NYSEARCA USRT traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.04. 81,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,182. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $43.76 and a 12 month high of $55.40.

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

