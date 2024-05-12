RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEARCA:RFM)

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0954 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RFM traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.18. The stock had a trading volume of 8,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,566. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.89 and a 12-month high of $16.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.10 and its 200-day moving average is $15.44.

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

