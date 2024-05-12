F & M Bank Corp. (FMBM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 on May 30th

F & M Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMBM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

F & M Bank Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FMBM remained flat at $16.39 during trading on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.69 million, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. F & M Bank has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $22.50.

F & M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. F & M Bank had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $10.46 million during the quarter.

F & M Bank Company Profile

F & M Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank that provides commercial banking services in Virginia. The company offers commercial and individual demand and time deposit accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, internet and mobile banking services, and drive-in banking services.

