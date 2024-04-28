Envista (NYSE:NVST) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $21.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $33.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.99% from the company’s current price.

NVST has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. William Blair lowered Envista from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Envista in a research report on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Envista in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Envista from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.90.

Shares of NYSE NVST opened at $20.39 on Friday. Envista has a 1-year low of $18.95 and a 1-year high of $38.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). Envista had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $645.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Envista will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Envista

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVST. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Envista in the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Envista by 3.8% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Envista by 2.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Envista by 83.2% in the first quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 12,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Envista by 106.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 842,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,004,000 after buying an additional 433,892 shares in the last quarter.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

