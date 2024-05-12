Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC)

Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) by 188.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,960 shares during the period. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF makes up 1.2% of Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Allen Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $230,000.

Shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 618,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,821. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.77. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.54 and a 12-month high of $52.62.

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

