Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,681 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,507,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,684,000 after purchasing an additional 47,691 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,041,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,049,000 after buying an additional 82,423 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,570,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,480,000 after acquiring an additional 68,545 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 15.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,459,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,187,000 after acquiring an additional 193,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 22.5% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,481,000 after acquiring an additional 266,468 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LHX traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $219.60. The company had a trading volume of 623,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,423. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.80. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.25 and a 1-year high of $219.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $210.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.91. The firm has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.63.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.17. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.32%.

In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $8,488,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,175 shares in the company, valued at $24,654,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $8,488,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,175 shares in the company, valued at $24,654,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 1,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total transaction of $272,792.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,376,393.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,362 shares of company stock valued at $10,261,360. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LHX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.80.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

