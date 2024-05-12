Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW)

Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 479,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,352 shares during the quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.40% of AMMO worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AMMO during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMMO during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMMO during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in AMMO in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in AMMO in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. 26.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMMO

In other news, insider Fred W. Wagenhals sold 221,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total value of $537,365.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,066,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,172,081. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

AMMO Stock Performance

POWW traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.43. 171,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,249. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.56 and its 200 day moving average is $2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 2.99. AMMO, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $3.15.

AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. AMMO had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $36.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that AMMO, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

AMMO Profile

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.

