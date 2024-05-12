Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Has $6.30 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. cut its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,818 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,316 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 355.3% during the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 380 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,884,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,399,403. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.99, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.46.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

