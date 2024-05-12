Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $6,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 48.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $468,561.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at $505,778.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $468,561.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,778.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,636,371.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on DG. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $147.00 price target (up from $127.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Dollar General from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.08.

Dollar General Price Performance

Dollar General stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.95. 1,339,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,929,067. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $101.09 and a 12-month high of $219.47. The company has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.22%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

