Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Sells 8,364 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,364 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 22,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.8% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 31,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its position in American Electric Power by 140.3% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 131,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,909,000 after buying an additional 76,908 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

AEP stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.61. 3,249,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,309,865. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.54. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.38 and a 52 week high of $92.10.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

AEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group downgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Barclays increased their price target on American Electric Power from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.14.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

