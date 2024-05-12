Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Buckingham Capital Management Inc.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,297 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises about 1.6% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $12,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Stryker by 74,911.8% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 680,357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $185,921,000 after purchasing an additional 679,450 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Stryker by 103.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,084,987 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $296,493,000 after acquiring an additional 551,798 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Stryker by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,315,227 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,452,493,000 after acquiring an additional 223,728 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Stryker by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,115,955 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $304,957,000 after acquiring an additional 217,672 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Stryker by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,547,683 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $422,099,000 after acquiring an additional 194,715 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,317,414. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on SYK. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Stryker from $339.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.94.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of SYK stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $330.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,307,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,602. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $249.98 and a 12-month high of $361.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $344.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $319.46. The company has a market cap of $125.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.53%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Stories

