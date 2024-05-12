Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 45.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRP. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 21.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,977,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,607,000 after acquiring an additional 529,617 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 127.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 536,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,995,000 after buying an additional 300,826 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 880.7% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 292,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,747,000 after buying an additional 262,536 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1,400.6% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 249,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,753,000 after buying an additional 232,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 8,895.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 215,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 213,490 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $23.83. 188,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,822. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.66 and a 200 day moving average of $23.20. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $21.56 and a 52 week high of $23.96.

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

