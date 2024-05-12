ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.26-4.67 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $520-542 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $535.14 million.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIP traded up $2.17 on Friday, reaching $68.05. 305,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,038. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.94 and a 200-day moving average of $59.49. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $38.91 and a twelve month high of $70.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $131.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.02 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 18.06%. On average, research analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ANIP. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Guggenheim restated a buy rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on ANI Pharmaceuticals

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Stephen P. Carey sold 7,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total value of $510,437.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,712 shares in the company, valued at $11,649,021.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Stephen P. Carey sold 7,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total value of $510,437.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,649,021.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $1,345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 253,226 shares in the company, valued at $17,029,448.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,803 shares of company stock worth $11,695,866. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.