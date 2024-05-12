Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,304 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.5% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $11,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 23,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 21,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 12,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHA traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.03. The stock had a trading volume of 777,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,899. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.47 and its 200 day moving average is $45.59. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $49.54. The firm has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

