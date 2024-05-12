Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,197 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 155,740 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $46,179,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% during the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 80,441 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $21,191,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 11,025 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,696,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,696,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Guggenheim cut their target price on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BTIG Research cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.74.

McDonald’s Trading Up 2.6 %

McDonald’s stock traded up $7.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $275.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,983,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,504,867. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $302.39. The company has a market capitalization of $198.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $277.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.83.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

