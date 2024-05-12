Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Has $4.41 Million Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,690 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 58,905 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Corning by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 269,980 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,226,000 after purchasing an additional 24,225 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 133,739 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 13.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 99,610 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after buying an additional 11,739 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Corning by 24.4% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 387,799 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,816,000 after buying an additional 76,093 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 64,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 26,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $3,433,074.03. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,950.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Corning news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $3,433,074.03. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,950.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 12,546 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $419,287.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,484.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 239,841 shares of company stock worth $7,971,257. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Corning from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, HSBC cut Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of GLW traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $34.17. 2,891,733 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,006,515. The firm has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.07. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $36.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is 157.75%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

