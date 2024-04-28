Head-To-Head Survey: AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) & Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE)

AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) and Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

AlTi Global has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hamilton Lane has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for AlTi Global and Hamilton Lane, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AlTi Global 0 0 0 1 4.00 Hamilton Lane 0 6 0 0 2.00

Valuation and Earnings

AlTi Global presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 89.47%. Hamilton Lane has a consensus target price of $109.67, indicating a potential downside of 4.25%. Given AlTi Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe AlTi Global is more favorable than Hamilton Lane.

This table compares AlTi Global and Hamilton Lane’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AlTi Global $250.88 million 2.26 -$162.61 million ($3.20) -1.48 Hamilton Lane $528.75 million 11.70 $109.12 million $3.25 35.24

Hamilton Lane has higher revenue and earnings than AlTi Global. AlTi Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hamilton Lane, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.6% of AlTi Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.4% of Hamilton Lane shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.5% of AlTi Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.8% of Hamilton Lane shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AlTi Global and Hamilton Lane’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AlTi Global -67.99% 7.77% 5.28% Hamilton Lane 25.22% 28.77% 15.36%

Summary

Hamilton Lane beats AlTi Global on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AlTi Global

AlTi Global, Inc. provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Strategic Alternatives. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, and investment management and advisory services. It also provides trust and administration services, such as entity formation and management; creating or modifying trust instruments and administrative practices to meet beneficiary needs; corporate, trustee-executor, and fiduciary services; provision of directors and company secretarial services; administering entity ownership of intellectual property rights; advisory and administration services in connection with investments in marine and aviation assets; and administering entity ownership of fine art and collectibles. In addition, the company offers family office services comprising bookkeeping and back office services, private foundation management and grant making, oversight of trust administration, financial tracking and reporting, cash flow management and bill pay, and other financial services, as well as clients estate and wealth planning, family governance and education, and philanthropic and strategic services. It also provides ancillary fund management services, including investments, financial planning and strategy, sales and marketing, and back and middle office infrastructure and administration. The company offers strategic advisory, corporate advisory, brokerage, and placement agency services; structures, arranges, and provides investors with co-investment opportunities in various alternative assets; manages and advises public and private investment funds, as well as alternatives platform. The company was formerly known as Alvarium Tiedemann Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to AlTi Global, Inc. in April 2023. The company is based in New York, New York.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services. The firm prefers to invest in Africa/Middle East, Asia/Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Caribbean, United States of America, and Canada. The firm prefers to invest between $1 million and $100 million. It prefers to take majority stake. Hamilton Lane Incorporated was founded in 1991 and is based in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania with additional offices across Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and the Middle East.

