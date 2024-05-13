AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Sells 5,624 Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,624 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 733,364.7% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 124,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,456,000 after acquiring an additional 124,672 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 78,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after buying an additional 53,956 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Price Performance

ILCG stock remained flat at $75.44 during midday trading on Monday. 91,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,766. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $56.03 and a 12-month high of $76.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 1.24.

About iShares Morningstar Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

