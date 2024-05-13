Jet Protocol Price Down 2.3% Over Last 7 Days (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $2.92 million and approximately $59,233.65 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Jet Protocol has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00171972 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $133,651.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

