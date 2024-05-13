Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May 13th (ACVA, CCO, CDNA, CHW, CIX, CLSK, CPH, CRBU, DE, DHX)

Posted by on May 13th, 2024

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, May 13th:

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $2.50 price target on the stock.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an underperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has C$7.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$5.00.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Raymond James currently has C$21.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$20.00.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Chardan Capital. Chardan Capital currently has a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH) (NASDAQ:CPHR) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has C$9.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$8.00.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $24.00 price target on the stock.

tse-Gesellschaft für Technologie und Systementwicklung mbH (TSE:DE) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has C$8.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$12.00.

tse-Gesellschaft für Technologie und Systementwicklung mbH (TSE:DE) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has C$8.25 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$11.50.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at BWS Financial. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jonestrading. They currently have a $2.50 price target on the stock.

Pivotree (CVE:PVT) was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. The firm currently has C$2.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$3.00.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has C$157.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$136.00.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at BWS Financial. They currently have a $160.00 price target on the stock.

WildBrain (TSE:WILD) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has C$1.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$2.00.

