Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May 13th (ACVA, CCO, CDNA, CHW, CIX, CLSK, CPH, CRBU, DE, DHX)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, May 13th:

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $2.50 price target on the stock.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA)

was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an underperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has C$7.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$5.00.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Raymond James currently has C$21.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$20.00.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Chardan Capital. Chardan Capital currently has a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH) (NASDAQ:CPHR) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has C$9.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$8.00.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $24.00 price target on the stock.

tse-Gesellschaft für Technologie und Systementwicklung mbH (TSE:DE) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has C$8.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$12.00.

tse-Gesellschaft für Technologie und Systementwicklung mbH (TSE:DE) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has C$8.25 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$11.50.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at BWS Financial. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jonestrading. They currently have a $2.50 price target on the stock.

Pivotree (CVE:PVT) was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. The firm currently has C$2.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$3.00.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has C$157.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$136.00.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at BWS Financial. They currently have a $160.00 price target on the stock.

WildBrain (TSE:WILD) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has C$1.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$2.00.

