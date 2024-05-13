Short Interest in Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:GMGMF) Rises By 132.1%

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:GMGMF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 176,400 shares, a growth of 132.1% from the April 15th total of 76,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 421,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Graphene Manufacturing Group Price Performance
Shares of Graphene Manufacturing Group stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.27. 48,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,655. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.83. Graphene Manufacturing Group has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $2.30.
About Graphene Manufacturing Group
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Graphene Manufacturing Group
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Why These Companies Are Buying Back Stock Lately
- What is Put Option Volume?
- GameStop is Roaring Based on Speculation Not Substance
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- 3 Hot Stock Upgrades That Should Be on Your Radar
Receive News & Ratings for Graphene Manufacturing Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphene Manufacturing Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.