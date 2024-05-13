La Rosa Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LRHC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

La Rosa Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LRHC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a growth of 123.9% from the April 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 534,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of LRHC stock remained flat at $1.33 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,339. La Rosa has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $5.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day moving average of $1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

La Rosa (NASDAQ:LRHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.44 million during the quarter.

La Rosa Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates primarily in the residential real estate market in the United States. It delivers coaching services to its brokers and franchisee's brokers; franchises real estate brokerage agencies, and trains its sales agents to provide residential property management services to owners of single-family residential properties.

