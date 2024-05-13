Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF) Short Interest Update

Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 127.3% from the April 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Izotropic Trading Down 0.5 %
OTCMKTS IZOZF traded down $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.08. 3,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,662. Izotropic has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.10.
Izotropic Company Profile
