Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG) Short Interest Update

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, an increase of 120.4% from the April 15th total of 1,370,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 961,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Douglas Elliman

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Douglas Elliman by 280.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 11,515 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Douglas Elliman in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Douglas Elliman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.56% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Elliman Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of DOUG stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 798,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,032. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $101.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.42. Douglas Elliman has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $3.24.

Douglas Elliman Company Profile

Douglas Elliman ( NYSE:DOUG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $200.24 million during the quarter. Douglas Elliman had a negative net margin of 7.05% and a negative return on equity of 19.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Douglas Elliman will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Douglas Elliman Inc owns Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, operating as a residential brokerage company in the United States with operations in New York, Florida, California, Texas, Colorado, Nevada, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, DC In addition, Douglas Elliman sources, uses and invests in early-stage, disruptive property technology (“PropTech”) solutions and companies and provides other real estate services, including development marketing, property management and settlement and escrow services in select markets.

